Winvian Farm Three course prix fixe menu: $98

The Restaurant at Winvian Farm’s multi-course fine dining menu changes almost daily; with the seasons, the ever-evolving gardens, even the patterns of the weather. Each plate presented with such pride at your table is an epicurean expression of what is just outside the windows: field-fresh, delectable, inspired… and so spontaneous that the evening’s prix fixe menu is finalized only hours before...