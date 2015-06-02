Artisan Restaurant
Tavern Dining
Located in the exquisite Delamar Hotel, this casual-elegant dining room and tavern with sustainable, seafood-focused dishes has many pleasing menu options. Visit the tavern for the Artisan raw bar, avocado toast, homemade fried pickles, foie gras meatballs, plus a great wine list and drink menu. 275 Old Post Rd, Southport, CT 06890 (203) 307-4222 http://www.artisansouthport.com/menus/tavernview Offer
Winvian Farm
Three course prix fixe menu: $98
The Restaurant at Winvian Farm’s multi-course fine dining menu changes almost daily; with the seasons, the ever-evolving gardens, even the patterns of the weather. Each plate presented with such pride at your table is an epicurean expression of what is just outside the windows: field-fresh, delectable, inspired… and so spontaneous that the evening’s prix fixe menu is finalized only hours before...view Offer
Kisco River Eatery
Special Sunday Brunch
Special brunch menu Sundays from 11:30 am to 3 pm, including the Kisco omlet, eggs Florentine, steak & eggs, and more. Named after the nearby Kisco River, where the owner fished as a young boy, this new restaurant has been completely redesigned and transformed into an elegant, intimate dining space that has quickly become a local favorite for fine dining and the place...view Offer
Bailey’s Backyard
Wednesday Tasting Menu Four course for $40
Bailey’s Backyard has evolved from a quiet American-style eatery to a regional destination and pioneer in the farm-to-table restaurant movement over the last two decades. One tradition chef Zach Campion masters is the Market Table Tasting Menu, which on Wednesdays features four course for $40 ($65 with wine pairings). An exceptional value and an exceptional dining experience, changing week to...view Offer